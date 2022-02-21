WWE News: Health Updates On Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley, RAW Ratings Will Be Delayed This Week, Ronda Rousey Plays More Horizon Zero Dawn

– PWinsider reports that Bobby Lashley is in Birmingham, Alabama today to get his shoulder looked at. As previously reported, it’s believed that he will need surgery and be out four months, missing Wrestlemania.

– Madcap Moss will be checked out again by WWE Medical following a spot at Elimination Chamber in which he accidentally landed on his head. At the time, he was said to be feeling okay.

– The match with Moss was the first singles match for Drew McIntyre since taking time off for his neck issues. There was no indication that he was having any more issues after the match or on the flight back.

– Because today is President’s Day in the US, ratings will be delayed for several days.

– Ronda Rousey posted a new video in which she plays more Horizon Zero Dawn.