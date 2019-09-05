wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Ricochet Attends Red Sox WWE Night (Pics)
September 4, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the highlight video below from the show, which included Piper Niven vs. Rhea Ripley and Kassius Ohno vs. Sid Scala:
– Ricochet retweeted pics of his attending the Boston Red Sox’ WWE Night on Tuesday night:
Was so much fun!!! https://t.co/bYY0v9v5YR
— WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) September 4, 2019
