WWE News: Holiday Tour Heads to Peoria Tonight, Top 10 Survivor Series Moments, WWE Now Recaps Survivor Series
– Fresh off last night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, the WWE roster now heads to Peoria, Illinois later tonight for it’s WWE Holiday Tour live event. The Peoria Civic Center is advertising Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Sheamus, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky for the event.
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Survivor Series 2023 Moments:
– WWE Now recapped last night’s Survivor Series:
