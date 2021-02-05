WWE News: Hulk Hogan Celebrates Anniversary Of The Main Event Match With Andre The Giant, DaParty vs. BRE On UUDD

– Hulk Hogan took to Twitter to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of his classic match with Andre the Giant on The Main Event in 1988. The show, which drew 33 million viewers on NBC, took place at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.

The match featured the memorable twin referee angle involving Earl Hebner and Dave Hebner, with Andre being declared the victor despite Hogan’s shoulders not being down for the pin.

“33yrs ago tonight, 33million people tuned into Saturday Night’s Main Event to see me take on Andre on NBC, that’s what you call drawing a house BROTHER!!!! HH,” Hogan wrote.

33yrs ago tonight,33million people tuned into Saturday Night’s Main Event to see me take on Andre on NBC,that’s what you call drawing a house BROTHER!!!! HH pic.twitter.com/WXDj4guVT6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 5, 2021

– In the newest video on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, it’s DaParty vs. BRE as the two sides square off while playing The Jackbox Party Pack 6. You can watch the video below.