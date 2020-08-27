wrestling / News
WWE News: Interesting Statistic On Breezango’s Tag Title Win, NXT Highlights, WWE Stock Update
– In a post on Twitter, Tyler Breeze revealed an interesting statistic after Breezango won the NXT tag team titles on last night’s episode.
He wrote: “3023 days since I wrestled my first @WWENXT match as Mike Dalton. 882 matches since then. 1569 days of being a tag team with @WWEFandango Thanks Bud. We did it.”
While neither Breeze nor Fandango held titles in WWE or NXT, they did win belts in FCW when it was still the developmental territory of WWE.
3023 days since I wrestled my first @WWENXT match as Mike Dalton. 882 matches since then. 1569 days of being a tag team with @WWEFandango Thanks Bud. We did it.
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) August 27, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $45.73 per share this morning.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Challenges Renee Young to Return to Face Her at Raw Underground, Young Responds
- First Baby Photos For The Bella Twins’ Sons, Names Revealed
- Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Didn’t Like The Fiend – Vince McMahon Segment on Smackdown, His Advice For Kevin Dunn, His Thoughts on ThunderDome