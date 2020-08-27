WWE News: Interesting Statistic On Breezango’s Tag Title Win, NXT Highlights, WWE Stock Update

– In a post on Twitter, Tyler Breeze revealed an interesting statistic after Breezango won the NXT tag team titles on last night’s episode.

He wrote: “3023 days since I wrestled my first @WWENXT match as Mike Dalton. 882 matches since then. 1569 days of being a tag team with @WWEFandango Thanks Bud. We did it.”

While neither Breeze nor Fandango held titles in WWE or NXT, they did win belts in FCW when it was still the developmental territory of WWE.

– WWE stock opened at $45.73 per share this morning.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT: