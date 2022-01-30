wrestling / News
WWE News: Iron Sheik Comments on Royal Rumble Sign, Natalya Takes Photo With Melina at Rumble, WWE Now Recaps Royal Rumble 2022
– During last night’s Royal Rumble, a fan had a visible sign on TV that read, “Respect the Legend Sheiky Baby.” WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik took note of the sign and commented on it via Twitter.
Iron Sheik tweeted, “THE ROYAL RUMBLE FANS IN THE ST LOUIS ARE THE REAL BUBBA #RoyalRumble2022” You can view his tweet below.
– Natalya and Melina posed for a photo together at last night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. Melina made her WWE return at the event, competing in the women’s Rumble match and entering at No. 2.
Natalya tweeted, “Bret Hart would give this picture a 10/10! Thank you @RealMelina for congratulating me on my 5th world record last night at #RoyalRumble. I’m still in awe myself. Also, YOU are amazing!”
– Finally, WWE Now recapped last night’s Royal Rumble event:
