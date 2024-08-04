– A video clip has surfaced online showing WWE Tag Team Champion Jacob Fatu wearing a medical boot following SummerSlam. Fatu appeared to get hurt during his splash off the top rope through Cody Rhodes on a table during last night’s show. During the post show press conference, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H said Jacob Fatu was “banged up” following the event. You can view that clip that was shared on X by Puroresu Flow below:

Jacob Fatu is wearing a walking boot after his injury last night at SummerSlam. Wishing him nothing but the best 🥹 🎥Haroontwins pic.twitter.com/XLV54qmXx4 — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 4, 2024

– WWE Top 10 revealed the Top 10 moments from SummerSlam 2024:

– Big E and Tyler Breeze hosted the Fanatic Live show at SummerSlam last night. The show featured appearances by Liv Morgan, Gunther, and Bron Breaker. You can check out the full live stream below: