WWE News: Jerry Lawler Comments On His RAW Appearance, Lita Answers Rapid-Fire Questions, Latest WWE 2K22 First Look At MyGM Mode

March 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jerry Lawler Image Credit: WWE

– As previously reported, Jerry Lawler will appear on this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Lawler took to Twitter to confirm the news.

He wrote: “Yes!!!! The King will be on @WWE RAW this Monday from Cleveland! What should I wear?

– WWE’s Tiktok recently asked Lita some rapid fire questions, including her favorite current superstar (Rey Mysterio) and more.

– The latest look at WWE 2K22 from UpUpDownDown focuses on MyGM mode.

