wrestling / News
WWE News: Jerry Lawler Comments On His RAW Appearance, Lita Answers Rapid-Fire Questions, Latest WWE 2K22 First Look At MyGM Mode
March 5, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Jerry Lawler will appear on this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Lawler took to Twitter to confirm the news.
He wrote: “Yes!!!! The King will be on @WWE RAW this Monday from Cleveland! What should I wear?”
Yes!!!! The King will be on @WWE RAW this Monday from Cleveland! What should I wear? pic.twitter.com/dIX8cpip4g
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 5, 2022
– WWE’s Tiktok recently asked Lita some rapid fire questions, including her favorite current superstar (Rey Mysterio) and more.
Lita joined us for some rapid-fire Q&A! @tiktok_us @AmyDumas pic.twitter.com/MdgoM3HG49
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2022
– The latest look at WWE 2K22 from UpUpDownDown focuses on MyGM mode.