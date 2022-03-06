WWE News: Jerry Lawler Comments On His RAW Appearance, Lita Answers Rapid-Fire Questions, Latest WWE 2K22 First Look At MyGM Mode

– As previously reported, Jerry Lawler will appear on this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Lawler took to Twitter to confirm the news.

He wrote: “Yes!!!! The King will be on @WWE RAW this Monday from Cleveland! What should I wear?”

– WWE’s Tiktok recently asked Lita some rapid fire questions, including her favorite current superstar (Rey Mysterio) and more.

– The latest look at WWE 2K22 from UpUpDownDown focuses on MyGM mode.