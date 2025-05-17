May 17, 2025 | Posted by

– WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart revealed his five favorite WWE entrance songs:

“Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart reveals his top five WWE entrance songs that he wrote during his prolific music career.

– WWE released a video of Bayley making her main roster in-ring debut at WWE Battleground 2016. She teamed with Sasha Banks against Charlotte Flair & Dana Brooke:

– WWE showcased an Alexa Bliss math marathon: