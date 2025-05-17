wrestling / News

WWE News: Jimmy Hart Reveals His Five Favorite Entrance Songs, Bayley’s Main Roster Debut, Alexa Bliss Match Marathon

May 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hulk Hogan Jimmy Hart WWE Raw Reunion Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart revealed his five favorite WWE entrance songs:

“Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart reveals his top five WWE entrance songs that he wrote during his prolific music career.

– WWE released a video of Bayley making her main roster in-ring debut at WWE Battleground 2016. She teamed with Sasha Banks against Charlotte Flair & Dana Brooke:

– WWE showcased an Alexa Bliss math marathon:

Check out the very best of five-time Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, featuring battles with Becky Lynch, Bayley and more.

