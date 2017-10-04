WWE News: John Cena No Longer Advertised For Survivor Series, Triple H Not at NXT Taping

– Top WWE Superstar John Cena has been removed from advertising for Survivor Series and has been set to appear at several post-Christmas shows. Cena is no longer shown as scheduled to appear at the November PPV on any advertising, including the official WWE.com website and the Houston Toyota Center.

Cena is now being advertised for several dates the week after Christmas, which are the earliest dates he is scheduled for. They are:

* Dec 26: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (RAW)

* Dec 27: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY (RAW)

* Dec 29: Times Union Center, Albany, NY (RAW)

* Dec 30: Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL (SmackDown)

– Triple H took to Twitter to note that he is not at tonight’s NXT tapings, as he’s still in India. Brian James noted that he and Shawn Michaels are producers in his absence: