WWE News: John Cena & Randy Orton Raw Segment Reaches Over 3.2 Million Views, Latest Penta WrestleMania 41 Vlog, Ricky Saints & Oba Femi on No-Contest Wrestling
– Last night’s post-WrestleMania 41 edition of WWE Raw featured Randy Orton hitting John Cena with an RKO. The full segment has already reached over 3.2 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. You can view the full segment below:
– WWE released another WrestleMania 41 vlog for Penta:
– Ricky Saints and Oba Femi appeared on this week’s edition of No-Contest Wrestling, which was recorded live on in Las Vegas following WrestleMania 41:
With WrestleMania 41 weekend in full effect, O’Shea Jackson Jr and TJ Jefferson took ‘No-Contest Wrestling’ to Las Vegas and WWE World to film the podcast in front of a LIVE audience for the first time. NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints and the NXT Champion Oba Femi, making his 2nd appearance on the show, sat down to talk all things Mania weekend including NXT Stand & Deliver and both nights of WrestleMania!