WWE News: John Cena Writes Children’s Book, Gamer Gauntlet Battle Royal on Latest UpUpDownDown

– John Cena has written a children’s book, which is now available for pre-order. The book is titled Elbow Grease and will release on October 09th, 2018.

The book is described as follows: Meet Elbow Grease, a little monster truck with a big problem! He’s smaller than his four brothers, but wants to prove that he has the guts and the grit to do big things. He decides that entering the Demolition Derby is the perfect way to show everyone that what he lacks in horsepower he makes up for in gumption. From multi-talented mega celebrity John Cena comes this exciting story about the importance of believing in yourself and never giving up. Full of high-octane illustrations and a new character kids will cheer for, this fun and fast-paced book proves that a little Elbow Grease . . . can go a long way!

Cena posted the following to Twitter:

Big dreams can be scary, but that's okay. Never be afraid to put in the work…sometimes all it takes is a little #ElbowGrease. So happy to bring this story with wonderful illustrations from Howard McWilliam. Excited for you all to enjoy. Pre-order now:https://t.co/WnRQWyGcpL pic.twitter.com/gdzAEkUFAY — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 6, 2018

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown. It features Luke Harper, Akira Tozawa, Tyler Breeze and Konnor in a Gang Beasts Battle Royal: