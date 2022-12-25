wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Attend NBA Game, Sol Ruca’s Viral Finisher Gets a Name
– WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae attended last night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors NBA game. You can see photos of them at the game below:
Photos from last night's game against the @Raptors, including Cleveland Royalty and WWE Superstars @JohnnyGargano and @candicelerae. @WWE Live Holiday Tour coming to @RMFieldHouse this Wednesday. #letemknow https://t.co/dG7wxWNcYf pic.twitter.com/zUmAmUiZO2
— Moondog (@CavsMoondog) December 24, 2022
– The recently gone viral finisher of NXT Superstar Sol Ruca has been given a name. It’s been dubbed the Sol Snatcher:
Sol Snatcher: Engaged@SolRucaWWE does it again this time against #DaniPalmer! #NXTLevelUp pic.twitter.com/lxWrE4Lq2P
— NXT Level Up (@NXTLevelUp) December 24, 2022
