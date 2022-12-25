wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Attend NBA Game, Sol Ruca’s Viral Finisher Gets a Name

December 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 93020 Johnny Gargano Candice LeRae Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae attended last night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors NBA game. You can see photos of them at the game below:

– The recently gone viral finisher of NXT Superstar Sol Ruca has been given a name. It’s been dubbed the Sol Snatcher:

