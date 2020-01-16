wrestling / News
WWE News: Kacy Catanzaro Tweets on NXT Return, Top 10 NXT Moments, Sasha Banks Compared to 1995 Michael Jordan
January 16, 2020
– As previously reported, Kacy Catanzaro made her in-ring return at last night’s NXT. She worked the women’s battle royal and was eliminated by Io Shirai. Earlier today, Kacy Catanzaro shared a tweet on her return, which you can see below. She simply wrote, “Oh hey [wave emoji] I’m back.”
Oh hey 👋🏼 I’m back. pic.twitter.com/2F2Qva4fYk
— Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) January 16, 2020
– The Top 10 Moments for this week’s edition of NXT was released. You can check out that video below.
– WWE.com published an article on Sasha Banks comparing her to Michael Jordan in 1995.
