WWE News: Kacy Catanzaro Tweets on NXT Return, Top 10 NXT Moments, Sasha Banks Compared to 1995 Michael Jordan

January 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kacy Catanzaro - NXT WWE

As previously reported, Kacy Catanzaro made her in-ring return at last night’s NXT. She worked the women’s battle royal and was eliminated by Io Shirai. Earlier today, Kacy Catanzaro shared a tweet on her return, which you can see below. She simply wrote, “Oh hey [wave emoji] I’m back.”

– The Top 10 Moments for this week’s edition of NXT was released. You can check out that video below.

WWE.com published an article on Sasha Banks comparing her to Michael Jordan in 1995.

