WWE News: Kassius Ohno & Aleister Black Slam YouTuber Accused of Animal Abuse, Mike Kanellis Punished For Pinning Maria

– Aleister Black and Kassius Ohno took to Twitter to lambast YouTuber Brooke Houts, who has been accused of animal abuse. Yahoo! reports that Houts accidentally posted an unedited version of a video she was intending to upload, which saw her smack her pet Doberman Sphinx after he jumped up on her. As the dog continues to be rambunctious, she held it down and while he was out of frame, seemed to spit on him. She quickly uploaded the edited version of the video, but it the unedited video was posted to another YouTube account.

Houts received backlash online and briefly deactivated her Twitter account. When she came back, she posted an apology “to anyone who has been affected negatively by the footage” and explained her actions, including saying that while she didn’t spit on him (“but I understand how it could look like I did”), she did act inappropriately. She said, “I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape or form.”

After Houts posted a message thanking her supporters for “being kind and understanding,” Ohno and Black posted:

“I’m sorry but I’m not that bad and it’s not what it looked like and I usually spoil my dog but I was having a bad day and I’m gonna train him to behave” I sense no ACTUAL remorse in @brookehouts ‘apology’. The footage of Brooke abusing her dog shows she is UNFIT to have a pet. https://t.co/uDeBzk1qTI — KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) August 7, 2019

No one is understanding. You’re abusing an animal and act like everyone else is stupid for calling you out. Your dog isn’t the one who should be shown what unacceptable behavior is, you do. You’re an awful person and I hope your dog is being taken from you, you trash bag. @ASPCA https://t.co/pAkkWVyi0h — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 7, 2019

– Mike Kanellis’ 24/7 Championship reign didn’t last long, and now he has to ask if it was worth it after Maria got her revenge. Mike posted to Twitter noting that he’s lost his side of the bed after he pinned Maria at her OBGYN appointment to win the title. Moments later, he lost it to R-Truth in the waiting room.