WWE News: Kickoff Match Set For Money in the Bank, Sin Cara Comments on Match Cancellation, Smackdown Dark Match
– WWE has announced that the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match will take place on Sunday’s Money in the Bank Kickoff show, as you can see below:
THIS SUNDAY: The #BludgeonBrothers @LukeHarperWWE & @ERICKROWAN defend their #SDLive #TagTeamTitles against The #GoodBrothers @KarlAndersonWWE & @LukeGallowsWWE in the #MITB #Kickoff at 6e/3p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/6eciEYwhMs
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2018
– Wrestling Inc reports that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Bar in the dark match before tonight’s Smackdown taping.
– Sin Cara posted the following to Twitter after his match with Andrade “Cien” Almas was cut from this week’s Smackdown after WWE announced Cara suffered a shoulder injury during Almas’ attack on him last week. Almas and Vega also commented, as you can see below:
This is not the end, @AndradeCienWWE . You have another Tuesday to smile as a coward.
Tienes otro martes para sonreír como un cobarde. pic.twitter.com/0ESsqfSTF3
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) June 12, 2018
@Zelina_VegaWWE this is true??? https://t.co/hs3yedzysB
— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) June 12, 2018
YES. @SinCaraWWE is just looking for a way to get out of this match!!! He can’t hide forever! 😡😡😡 https://t.co/M3lC9mpQ01
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 12, 2018
Next week you will feel worse!! Te voy a humillar MIEDOSO… tonight #Tranquilo for #ElIdolo and #LaMuñeca 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/xIrH74AlLT
— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) June 12, 2018