WWE News: Kickoff Match Set For Money in the Bank, Sin Cara Comments on Match Cancellation, Smackdown Dark Match

June 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bludgeon Brothers Luke Gallows Karl Anderson Money in the Bank

– WWE has announced that the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match will take place on Sunday’s Money in the Bank Kickoff show, as you can see below:

Wrestling Inc reports that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Bar in the dark match before tonight’s Smackdown taping.

– Sin Cara posted the following to Twitter after his match with Andrade “Cien” Almas was cut from this week’s Smackdown after WWE announced Cara suffered a shoulder injury during Almas’ attack on him last week. Almas and Vega also commented, as you can see below:

