WWE News: Lacey Evans Shares Motivational Message, Titus O’Neil Helping With Wildlife Rescue Efforts Due to Australian Bushfires, Ruby Riott Celebrates Birthday

– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans shared a tweet earlier on teaching her daughter how to use a fishing net. Also, she responded to a fan tweet where she talks about accomplishing anything. You can check out that tweet below.

Lacey Evans wrote, “I have one chance to show the world it doesn’t matter where you come from…..you can #BreakTheCycle and accomplish anything. Being straight forward and showing it ‘all’ helps raise the awareness and motivation the ones who need it! #BreakTheCycle #limitlesslady”

My dad taught me at an early age to use a cast net. Even broke, you can catch bait to fish with….or catch the fish to eat. Proud to pass down the knowledge to my kid. Also a plus she can whip up some amazing fried shrimp💅🏼👒🐟 #TeachThemYoung #LimitlessLady #FarmLife #LikeALady pic.twitter.com/jHyOF9pMRw — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 9, 2020

I have one chance to show the world it doesn't matter where you come from…..you can #BreakTheCycle and accomplish anything. Being straight forward and showing it "all" helps raise the awareness and motivation the ones who need it!❤💪👒#BreakTheCycle #limitlesslady https://t.co/qWWtwOAFnx — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 9, 2020

– WWE.com has announced that Titus O’Neil is partnering with The Florida Aquarium to help with animal rescue efforts in Australia due to wildlife that’s been affected by bushfires in Australia. You can check out the full announcement below. O’Neil plans to match all proceeds donated to the Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital up to $25,000.

Titus O’Neil teams up with The Florida Aquarium for Australian bushfire rescue efforts Titus O’Neil is partnering with The Florida Aquarium to help save wildlife affected by the bushfires in Australia. Net proceeds from every general ticket sold — in addition to donations designated through The Florida Aquarium’s site — will be donated to Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital and rescue efforts. O’Neil, through the Bullard Family Foundation, will match all funds raised up to $25,000. The Australia Zoo is operated by its naturalist, conservationist, author and owner Terri Irwin and the Irwin family. “Terri, Bindi and Robert are not only my close friends, but they are family,” O’Neil said in a release. “Their dedication to saving wildlife is unwavering and during this tragic time, they are using every resource available to do everything they can to save animals injured from the bushfires.”

– WWE Superstar Ruby Riott celebrates her birthday today and turns 29 years old. As noted, she recently went to the WWE Performance Center and did some training and working out with Rachael Evers. Riott is still out of action and recovering after shoulder surgery.

Also, former WWE announcer Todd Grisham turns 44 years old.