Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose Box Squats 305 Pounds, Free Ashton Smith vs. Joseph Conners UK Match, Behind The Scenes of WWE’s World Cup Photo Shoot

June 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mandy Rose’s Mandy Rose WWE Smackdown

– Here is Mandy Rose, box squatting 305 pounds…

– Here is a behind-the-scenes video of WWE’s new World Cup photo shoot with Lana, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Paige, Asuka and Dasha Fuentes…

– Here is a free Ashton Smith vs. Joseph Conners UK tournament match from Download Festival…

article topics :

Ashton Smith, Joseph Conners, Mandy Rose, WWE, WWE UK, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading