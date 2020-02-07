wrestling / News

WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Asuka Gets YouTube Creator Plaque

February 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Logo

– WWE has set a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE announced that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode:

* Aoife Valkyrie vs. Amale
* Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch vs. Gallus

– Asuka has received her Silver Creator Award from YouTube for surpassing 100,000 followers. You can see video of her unboxing the award below:

