WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Asuka Gets YouTube Creator Plaque
February 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has set a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE announced that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode:
* Aoife Valkyrie vs. Amale
* Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch vs. Gallus
– Asuka has received her Silver Creator Award from YouTube for surpassing 100,000 followers. You can see video of her unboxing the award below:
