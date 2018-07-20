WWE News: Matt Hardy Excited By New Ultimate Deletion Figures, Director Hypes The Marine 6

– WWE released a video featuring Matt Hardy showing off his excitement for Mattel’s new Ultimate Deletion action figures. You can see the video below:

– He’s probably biased, but Marine 6 director James Nunn has declared the film the best of the franchise so far. The Miz, who co-stars with Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels in the film, responded to Nunn’s praise as you can see below:

I can confirm. It is the best Marine movie to date. Can't wait for the world to see. — James Nunn (@mrjamesnunn) July 20, 2018