WWE News: Matt Hardy Excited By New Ultimate Deletion Figures, Director Hypes The Marine 6

July 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion Raw

– WWE released a video featuring Matt Hardy showing off his excitement for Mattel’s new Ultimate Deletion action figures. You can see the video below:

– He’s probably biased, but Marine 6 director James Nunn has declared the film the best of the franchise so far. The Miz, who co-stars with Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels in the film, responded to Nunn’s praise as you can see below:

