WWE News: Matt Hardy Excited By New Ultimate Deletion Figures, Director Hypes The Marine 6
– WWE released a video featuring Matt Hardy showing off his excitement for Mattel’s new Ultimate Deletion action figures. You can see the video below:
Mower of Lawn, Skarsgård and Vanguard 1 have all been "immortalized" as @Mattel figures… and @MATTHARDYBRAND thinks it's #WONDERFUL! #SDCC pic.twitter.com/SrOM4LKbZ7
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018
– He’s probably biased, but Marine 6 director James Nunn has declared the film the best of the franchise so far. The Miz, who co-stars with Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels in the film, responded to Nunn’s praise as you can see below:
I can confirm. It is the best Marine movie to date. Can't wait for the world to see.
— James Nunn (@mrjamesnunn) July 20, 2018
You heard it here folks. Only person to see #Marine6 approves https://t.co/4K4z6cWI6W
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 20, 2018