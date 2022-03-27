wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Comments On Triple H’s Retirement, Austin Theory Takes Selfie With Trish Stratus, WWE Playlist Looks At The Best of the Undertaker’s Streak
– In a post on Facebook, Mick Foley gave his thoughts on Triple H announcing his in-ring retirement yesterday.
He wrote: “I saw Triple H’s interview with @stephenasmith on @espn, and wanted to congratulate Hunter on his incredible career. It should go without saying, but there will never be another in this business like ‘The Game’. I sent him a text last night telling him how fortunate I felt to have our matches play a small part in his career—they are some of my all time favorites I ever wrestled.”
– In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory revealed he took a selfie with Trish Stratus.
Look who got to take a selfie with Austin Theory🤳🏼😜 #ATownDown #allday #wwe pic.twitter.com/bV2tQyfxHZ
— Austin Theory (@austintheory1) March 27, 2022
– The latest video from WWE features full matches from the Undertaker’s infamous Wrestlemania streak. It includes:
* vs. Batista from Wrestlemania 23
* vs. Shawn Michaels from Wrestlemania XXV
* vs. Triple H from Wrestlemania XXVII
* vs. John Cena from Wrestlemania 34.
