WWE News: Mick Foley Comments On Triple H’s Retirement, Austin Theory Takes Selfie With Trish Stratus, WWE Playlist Looks At The Best of the Undertaker’s Streak

– In a post on Facebook, Mick Foley gave his thoughts on Triple H announcing his in-ring retirement yesterday.

He wrote: “I saw Triple H’s interview with @stephenasmith on @espn, and wanted to congratulate Hunter on his incredible career. It should go without saying, but there will never be another in this business like ‘The Game’. I sent him a text last night telling him how fortunate I felt to have our matches play a small part in his career—they are some of my all time favorites I ever wrestled.”

– In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory revealed he took a selfie with Trish Stratus.

– The latest video from WWE features full matches from the Undertaker’s infamous Wrestlemania streak. It includes:

* vs. Batista from Wrestlemania 23

* vs. Shawn Michaels from Wrestlemania XXV

* vs. Triple H from Wrestlemania XXVII

* vs. John Cena from Wrestlemania 34.