wrestling / News

WWE News: Mojo Rawley & Becky Lynch in Special Olympics Promo, WWE Stars in Crowd For UK Championship Tournament

June 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mojo Rawley

– WWE has posted a new promo for the upcoming Special Olympics in Seattle featuring Mojo Rawley and Becky Lynch. You can see the video below:

– WWE posted pics of stars in the crowd during Monday’s WWE UK Championship Tournament special, which you can see below. Among those in the crowd were Aleister Black, Ricochet, Mark Coffey, Charlie Morgan, and Nina Samuels:

