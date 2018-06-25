wrestling / News
WWE News: Mojo Rawley & Becky Lynch in Special Olympics Promo, WWE Stars in Crowd For UK Championship Tournament
– WWE has posted a new promo for the upcoming Special Olympics in Seattle featuring Mojo Rawley and Becky Lynch. You can see the video below:
Starting this Sunday, @SpecialOlympics will arrive in Seattle for a celebration of hard work, talent, and triumph, and @MojoRawleyWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE are spreading the word! #SpecialOlympicsUSAGames #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/DZW68NL1wf
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2018
– WWE posted pics of stars in the crowd during Monday’s WWE UK Championship Tournament special, which you can see below. Among those in the crowd were Aleister Black, Ricochet, Mark Coffey, Charlie Morgan, and Nina Samuels:
Before they team up to take on @therealec3 & @VelveteenWWE tomorrow night, @WWEAleister & @KingRicochet are ringside at #WWEUKCT! pic.twitter.com/FW2t3jSANd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2018
Sitting at ringside here at @RoyalAlbertHall… none other than @NinaSamuels123 and @charliemorganuk! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/lTp8n7xWqA
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) June 25, 2018
A round of applause from @m_coffey90, and for good reason! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/f0Dl95rVab
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 25, 2018