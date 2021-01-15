wrestling / News
WWE News: MSK Celebrate NXT Debut, Bayley’s WWE Network Pick Of The Week
January 15, 2021 | Posted by
– The WWE Performance Center has released a new video with MSK, formerly known as Zachary Wentz (Nash Carter in NXT) and Desmond Xavier (Wes Lee in NXT) in the Rascalz group in Impact Wrestling, celebrating their debut on this week’s edition of NXT.
The duo defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. You can watch the video below.
– Bayley has offered up her WWE Network Pick of the Week, which is her recent appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The video includes Bayley commanding fans to watch the interview, along with a clip of her early days in FCW.
