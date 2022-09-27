wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP Praises Carmelo Hayes, Shane Thorne Jokes That He’s the White Rabbit
September 27, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, MVP appeared to share some high praise for WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes. He wrote, “There’s a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn’t miss! #ballin”
There's a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn't miss! #ballin pic.twitter.com/6P7Wu73tSp
— MVP (@The305MVP) September 27, 2022
– Former WWE Superstar Shane Thorne, aka Retribution’s Slapjack, is getting in on the “White Rabbit” mystery angle in WWE. He posted a photo of his Retribution days with some bunny ears drawn over his head. YOu can check out that tweet below.
🐇🤷♂️? pic.twitter.com/B45b3P0HLF
— 'Hysterical' Shane Haste (@ShaneTMDK) September 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Latest White Rabbit QR Code Appears on Raw, Leads to Tiktok Video With More Clues
- Cora Jade Calls Bron Breakker ‘Love Of My Life’ In New Instagram Pic
- Buddy Matthews Seemingly Comments On Recent Rumors With A GIF
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring