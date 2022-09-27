wrestling / News

WWE News: MVP Praises Carmelo Hayes, Shane Thorne Jokes That He’s the White Rabbit

September 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– In a post on Twitter, MVP appeared to share some high praise for WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes. He wrote, “There’s a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn’t miss! #ballin”

– Former WWE Superstar Shane Thorne, aka Retribution’s Slapjack, is getting in on the “White Rabbit” mystery angle in WWE. He posted a photo of his Retribution days with some bunny ears drawn over his head. YOu can check out that tweet below.

