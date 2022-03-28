wrestling / News
WWE News: New Tribute Video For Shad Gaspard, Promo For This Week’s Young Rock, Undertaker Says Kevin Owens Shouldn’t Mess With Stone Cold
– Ahead of Shad Gaspard being posthumously given the Warrior Award as part of the WWE Hall of Fame, WWE has released a new video paying tribute to him. It was written and narrated by ESPN’s Mark Kriegel.
– WWE has released a new video in which The Undertaker is asked about Kevin Owens squaring off with Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania.
He said: “Well in the immortal words of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kevin Owens has got to be one stupid son of a bitch. I mean, you don’t…everybody knows, I don’t care where you’re from. You don’t mess with Texas. Rattlesnake ain’t been in the ring in nineteen years? You don’t think he’s gonna be bringing the lumber with him? I don’t know what KO’s thinking. I know he wants to be on the biggest card of the year and the Showcase of the Immortals, but you don’t go kicking beehives. You don’t stick your hand in a beehive and that’s exactly what he’s done. He’s gonna get stung. No he’s not gonna get stung, he’s gonna get stunned. And I pity him. He brought this on himself. You just don’t mess with Texas and you don’t mess with the Texas Rattlesnake. KO, it’s gonna be a long night when you come face to face with Stone Cold Steve Austin.”
– NBC has released a new preview for this week’s episode of Young Rock:
