WWE News: Nikki ASH Says She’s Scouting for Her League of Almost Super Heroes, Sami Zayn Refuses to Change His Phone Number

– It looks like WWE Superstar Nikki ASH wants to start her own League of Almost Super Heroes to join her, Nikki Almost a Super Hero. Nikki ASH posted a tweet earlier today, writing, “Scouting for my League of Almost Super Heroes (L.A.S.H) last night. Thank you to # karenperezbeauty (IG) for HMUA.” You can check out her tweet below:

Scouting for my League of Almost Super Heroes (L.A.S.H) last night 🤔 Thank you to # karenperezbeauty (IG) for HMUA 😁🦸🏻‍♀️⚡️🦋 pic.twitter.com/IIWoAcw1uT — Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) March 15, 2022

– Sami Zayn is still dealing with the fallout of Johnny Knoxville recently leaking out his cellphone number. Zayn proclaimed that he refuses to change his phone number. He tweeted the following earlier:

“My phone hasn’t stopped in 5 days. There’s a call/FaceTime/text coming in literally every second of every day. Talked to a guy from Bangladesh at 4am last night who said to ‘just change my number.’ I’ve had this number 9 years. I’m not changing it. JOHNNY KNOXVILLE WON’T WIN.”

Sami Zayn will get his chance for some payback against Johnny Knoxville at WWE WrestleMania 38: Night 2. The event is scheduled for April 3 in Arlington, Texas.