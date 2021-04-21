wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Cross Turns 32, Top 10 Cesaro Feats of Strength, Mustafa Ali Chats About Fasting During Ramadan

April 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar and former women’s tag team champion Nikki Cross celebrates her birthday today. She turns 32 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday as well, which you can see below:

– Today’s WWE Top 10 showcases the Top 10 Feats of Strength for Cesaro:

– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali chatted with WWE AL AN about how he fasts during Ramadan while also working in WWE:

