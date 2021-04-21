wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Cross Turns 32, Top 10 Cesaro Feats of Strength, Mustafa Ali Chats About Fasting During Ramadan
April 21, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and former women’s tag team champion Nikki Cross celebrates her birthday today. She turns 32 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday as well, which you can see below:
Happy birthday, @NikkiCrossWWE!!! 🎂 🥳 pic.twitter.com/wTj3kF59Bu
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2021
– Today’s WWE Top 10 showcases the Top 10 Feats of Strength for Cesaro:
– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali chatted with WWE AL AN about how he fasts during Ramadan while also working in WWE:
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Reacts To Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial Yesterday, Defends McMahon Family
- Kurt Angle Recalls Infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell, Wrestling With Vince McMahon, Vince’s Message To Pilot
- CM Punk On Creating His Character For Heels, Staring In New Horror Film
- Backstage Note on Why Vince McMahon Has Always Been Against a Physical WWE Hall of Fame