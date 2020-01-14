WWE News: Note on King Corbin Promotional Push for Kentucky, Tickets for Upcoming Events, Lana Shares Makeup Vlog

– As previously reported, WWE put forth a promotional push for Corbin, Kentucky to rename the city to King Corbin after the WWE Superstar. PWInsider reports that the effort is slated to be part of a future episode of WWE’s The Bump. This is because some of The Bump personalities were involved with the promotional effort.

– For upcoming WWE event, tickets go on sale for the upcoming March 16 edition of Raw go on sale Jan. 17. The show will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Also on Friday, tickets go on sale for WWE’s upcoming return to the Madison Square Garden on March 22.

– Lana shared a vlog on her wedding makeup. You can check out that video below.

