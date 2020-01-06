wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Gets New Time Slot In Australia, Lineup For Tonight’s RAW

January 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has announced that NXT will be airing in a new time slot in Australia. The show, which broadcasts on Foxtel’s FOX 8 in the country, will now air Thursdays at 12 PM AEDT starting this week.

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s RAW:

* The Return of Brock Lesnar
* WWE United States Championship: Andrade (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The OC

