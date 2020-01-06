wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Gets New Time Slot In Australia, Lineup For Tonight’s RAW
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that NXT will be airing in a new time slot in Australia. The show, which broadcasts on Foxtel’s FOX 8 in the country, will now air Thursdays at 12 PM AEDT starting this week.
Get ready Australia! @WWENXT is now LIVE each Thursday on @Foxtel’s @FOX8tv! #WWENXT #WWEAustralia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/zP3N9ZLRWh
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) January 6, 2020
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s RAW:
* The Return of Brock Lesnar
* WWE United States Championship: Andrade (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The OC
More Trending Stories
- Rusev on Fan Criticism of the Lana and Bobby Lashley Wedding, the Storyline’s Evolution and Taking Time With It
- Jim Ross on How Hot the McMahons Were to Sign Big Show in 1999, Meeting With Show to Recruit Him
- Bruce Prichard On Whether There Were WWE Talks With Randy Savage in 1999, Why They Didn’t Bring Savage In
- Chris Jericho on How He Came Up With His Painmaker Character, Why He Doesn’t Like Recycling Past Material