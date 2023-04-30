WWE News: NXT Level Up Clips, Most Wanted Treasures Sneak Peeks, More

– WWE featured a trio of videos from NXT Level Up that you can find below. The Ivy Nile vs. Lola Vice match is described as:

The Pitbull of Diamond Mine looks to continue her recent run of dominance when she battles Cuban-American sensation Lola Vice.

– The bout between Tyler Bate and Luca Crusifino can be seen below, detailed as:

Competing on NXT Level Up for the first time, Tyler Bate seeks a big win against unique newcomer Luca Crusifino.

– The match featuring Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and The Dyad can be found below, described as:

After failing to win the NXT Tag Team Championship from Gallus in a Triple Threat Tag Team bout, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler clash with the powerful tandem of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

– A&E posted a preview video for the newest season of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, detailed as:

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” returns for a second season with WWE Legends Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita leading the search to reclaim WWE’s most iconic memorabilia and bring these items back home to share with the WWE universe. In each one-hour episode, they travel across the country alongside Legends such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, DX, Kurt Angle, Goldberg, Bret “Hitman” Hart and more to track down items that have left a lasting impact on WWE’s culture and the fans. These priceless, one-of-a-kind collectibles include DX’s Invasion Jeep, Macho Man’s Mega Powers Robe, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Cement Truck, Goldberg’s WWE Debut Jacket, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s Bagpipes and many more. This sneak peek showcases some of the most celebrated pieces of memorabilia in WWE history, including Randy Orton’s monster truck, Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut mask and Kurt Angle’s mini cowboy hat given to him by the legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

– A&E also provided an excerpt from the series featuring Mick Foley and Steve Austin, described as:

In this clip, Mick Foley and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin view the iconic red sequin robe worn by Austin during the WCW Worldwide in 1992.

– A&E hosted a video from Stone Cold Takes on America, detailed as: