WWE News: NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Pre-Show, Classic Miz & Morrison Segments Online

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool II

– WWE has posted the full video for the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II pre-show, which you can see below. Our live coverage of the event is here.

– The company is also taking advantage of John Morrison’s reunion with the Miz to share several of their classic “Dirt Sheet” segments from 2008 on their YouTube account. You can check them out below:

