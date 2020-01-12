wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Pre-Show, Classic Miz & Morrison Segments Online
January 12, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the full video for the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II pre-show, which you can see below. Our live coverage of the event is here.
– The company is also taking advantage of John Morrison’s reunion with the Miz to share several of their classic “Dirt Sheet” segments from 2008 on their YouTube account. You can check them out below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper
- Backstage News on The Revival WWE Contract Status, What The Revival Wants From WWE
- The Usos On Reflecting on Their Mistakes During Their Time Off, Making Return to Smackdown
- Bruce Prichard On Iron Sheik Being in WrestleMania X-7 Battle Royal, Sheik Looking For Kurt Angle Backstage