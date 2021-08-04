WWE News: Olympic Gold Medal Winner Wants to Wrestle in WWE, SummerSlam Mobile App Available, More Back Catalog Episodes Added to Peacock

– WWE released a video of Olympic Gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock wanting to wrestle in WWE. You can check out that clip of her sharing her dreams of stepping into WWE ring below:

– WWE.com revealed that fans can now download a SummerSlam mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Here’s the details:

Download the SummerSlam App The SummerSlam App is your official resource for the biggest party of the summer! Manage event tickets, pre-order SummerSlam merchandise, find your way around with the Allegiant Stadium map, view parking information and more. Download the app today and make the most out of your SummerSlam experience! Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the SummerSlam App.

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has been gradually adding more back catalog episodes of Main Event, Raw Talk, Day Of, All-Star Wrestling, and more to the company’s content library on Peacock ahead of SummerSlam.