WWE News: Otis Dedicates Song to Mandy Rose, GTA Roleplay on UpUpDownDown

February 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Otis and Mandy Rose

– Otis is feeling romantic ahead of his Valentine’s date with Mandy Rose this week, and posted to Twitter to dedicate a Seal classic to her. You can see his post below, quoting Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” from the Batman Forever soundtrack:

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods doing some Grand Theft Auto roleplay:

Mandy Rose, Otis Dozovic, UpUpDownDown, Jeremy Thomas

