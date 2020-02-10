wrestling / News
WWE News: Otis Dedicates Song to Mandy Rose, GTA Roleplay on UpUpDownDown
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Otis is feeling romantic ahead of his Valentine’s date with Mandy Rose this week, and posted to Twitter to dedicate a Seal classic to her. You can see his post below, quoting Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” from the Batman Forever soundtrack:
🎵You remain my POWER! my PLEASURE! my PEACH 🍑✊🏻
BABY!!!!! I compare you to a kiss from a rose on the grey
Ooh, the more I get of you, the stranger it feels, Ohhh YEAAA
Now that your rose is in bloom
A Light💡 hits the gloom on the Grey🎵
YOURS TRULY – OTIS
Feat: @Seal pic.twitter.com/wPjIa2o9Og
— OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) February 10, 2020
– The latest UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods doing some Grand Theft Auto roleplay:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Sting’s Clash of Champions X Injury Derailing WCW Storylines, Lex Luger Replacing Sting Against Ric Flair
- Cody Hall Withdraws From DDT Pro Wrestling Tour Over Social Media Post
- NXT Talents Got Pay Raises, New Contracts Following Show’s Move to USA Network
- Kenny King on the BDC’s Death in TNA Due to Lucha Underground Cease & Desist