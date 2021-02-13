wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Appears In New Music Video For Boyfriend’s Band, Nina Samuels Talks About Match With Xia Brookside, Minari Cast Name Favorite 80s Wrestlers
February 13, 2021
– Paige appears in the new music video from her boyfriend Ronnie Radke’s band Falling in Reverse, called “I’m Not a Vampire.” Paige has been dating Radke since late 2018, but this is the first time she’s appeared in a music video for him. The video has already surpassed 438,000 views.
– IMDB recently spoke with the cast of Minari about their favorite pro wrestlers from the 1980s.
– Ahead of their upcoming rematch, Nina Samuels spoke about a stipulation for her match with Xia Brookside. Whoever loses the match will become the servant of the other for a month.
