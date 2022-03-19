wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Shares a WrestleMania ‘Spoiler’ Photo, Sheamus Shares Challenge on Trio With Butch & Ridge Holland
March 19, 2022
– WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, shared his latest “WrestleMania Spoiler” on Twitter:
WRESTLEMANIA SPOILER! pic.twitter.com/dv3QVlkoPd
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 18, 2022
– Former WWE Champion Sheamus shared a message earlier today on his new trio with Butch and Ridge Holland on how they are on a quest to alter the landscape of wrestling forever. Sheamus tweeted, “3 heathen savages about to change the landscape of pro wrestling forever… come & have a go. #butch #ridge” You can view his tweet below:
3 heathen savages about to change the landscape of pro wrestling forever… come & have a go. #butch #ridge pic.twitter.com/pKFBmbCauq
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 19, 2022
