– During his Cheap Heat podcast this wee, Peter Rosenberg revealed he will be part of the Kickoff show panel this Saturday for WWE Survivor Series (via PWInsider). Due to the setup of WarGames having two rings, the Kickoff panel will be held outside of the Allstate Arena. Rosenberg also noted that they will have heaters setup as temperatures in Chicago will be in the 30s this weekend.

– Ahead of his return this weekend at WWE Survivor Series, WWE Shop has released a new shirt and hoodie for Randy Orton. You can check out the “Strike First” apparel for “The Viper” Randy Orton below.

The Viper is BACK! Celebrate the long-awaited return of Randy Orton with his NEW "Strike First" T-Shirt & Hoodie! Available now at #WWEShop. #WWE 🛒: https://t.co/xfvYXy37nI pic.twitter.com/UDodQKqFMo — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) November 21, 2023

– WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac joined Tyler Breeze to auction off some items during his time as the 1-2-3 Kid, the nWo, and D-Generation X. You can check out that full video below: