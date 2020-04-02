wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For WWE Chronicle: Drew McIntyre, Joseph Connors Ducks Ridge Holland After NXT UK
April 2, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new promo for WWE Chronicle: Drew McIntyre, previewing the documentary special that airs on Saturday. You can see the video below:
– The company also posted the following video following tonight’s NXT UK in which Joseph Connors tries to steer clear of an angry Ridge Holland:
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns Dropping Out of WrestleMania 36, Says They Support Their Superstars
- Jake Roberts Says His Therapist At the Rehab Center WWE Sent Him To Was Reporting Everything He Said Back to Vince McMahon
- Jim Cornette Discusses Vince McMahon’s Banned Words, Says He Was Told Not To Use the Word ‘Wrestling’ by WWE Producer
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting Not Being Prepared for Starrcade 1997 Match Against Hulk Hogan, Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Intoxicated