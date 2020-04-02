wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For WWE Chronicle: Drew McIntyre, Joseph Connors Ducks Ridge Holland After NXT UK

April 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WWE Royal Rumble 2020

– WWE has posted a new promo for WWE Chronicle: Drew McIntyre, previewing the documentary special that airs on Saturday. You can see the video below:

– The company also posted the following video following tonight’s NXT UK in which Joseph Connors tries to steer clear of an angry Ridge Holland:

Drew McIntyre, Joseph Conners, NXT UK, WWE Chronicle, Jeremy Thomas

