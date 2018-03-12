wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric & Charlotte Flair Comment on Charlotte’s WrestleMania Match, New Sheamus Workout Video
– Ric and Charlotte Flair both posted to Twitter reacting to Asuka choosing Charlotte as her opponent for WrestleMania 34. You can see their posts below:
Congratulations To My Phenomenal Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Her Victory In A Great Match At Fast Lane! I Couldn’t Be Prouder. I Am Blessed Enough To See Her Partake In the Biggest Match In Women’s Wrestling History. @WWEAsuka @WWE pic.twitter.com/Eu0Kt4n0Vx
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 12, 2018
I respect Asuka.
I respect her to much that she will wrestle the best Charlotte Flair there is. And her streak will end.
The Queen.
The Empress.
THE Title.@WrestleMania
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 12, 2018
– Sheamus has posted the latest video on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel: