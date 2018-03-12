 

WWE News: Ric & Charlotte Flair Comment on Charlotte’s WrestleMania Match, New Sheamus Workout Video

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ric and Charlotte Flair both posted to Twitter reacting to Asuka choosing Charlotte as her opponent for WrestleMania 34. You can see their posts below:

– Sheamus has posted the latest video on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel:

