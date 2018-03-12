WWE News: Ric & Charlotte Flair Comment on Charlotte’s WrestleMania Match, New Sheamus Workout Video

– Ric and Charlotte Flair both posted to Twitter reacting to Asuka choosing Charlotte as her opponent for WrestleMania 34. You can see their posts below:

Congratulations To My Phenomenal Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Her Victory In A Great Match At Fast Lane! I Couldn’t Be Prouder. I Am Blessed Enough To See Her Partake In the Biggest Match In Women’s Wrestling History. @WWEAsuka @WWE pic.twitter.com/Eu0Kt4n0Vx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 12, 2018

I respect Asuka. I respect her to much that she will wrestle the best Charlotte Flair there is. And her streak will end.

The Queen.

The Empress.

THE Title.@WrestleMania 遺産 pic.twitter.com/vTT1LrVuLr — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 12, 2018

