WWE News: Rick Boogs Is Impressed With Mandy Rose’s Thigh Strength Power, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments

– During last night’s WWE NXT 2.0, SmackDown Superstar Rick Boogs commented on Mandy Rose’s strength during her match last night against Ember Moon. Boogs appeared to be quite impressed with Rose’s thigh power after she locked Ember Moon in a body scissors hold.

Boogs tweeted, “Mandy Rose squeezing you between her thighs must feel like a sloth decimating your core with its death clutch grip…I’ve seen her squat in the gym…she’s got some POWAAA #WWENXT” Mandy Rose later responded to his tweet, which you can see below:

