WWE News: Roman Reigns & Drake Maverick Set for The R-Truth Game Show, Full Summerslam Tag Title Match

– WWE Superstars Drake Maverick and Roman Reigns will be the guests on this week’s new episode of The R-Truth Game Show. You can check out the announcement below. The new episode debuts this Tuesday on the WWE Network.

– WWE released a full match video featuring the Prime Time Players vs. Kofi Kingston and R-Truth from Summerslam 2012. That full match video is available below.