WWE News: Roman Reigns & Drake Maverick Set for The R-Truth Game Show, Full Summerslam Tag Title Match
– WWE Superstars Drake Maverick and Roman Reigns will be the guests on this week’s new episode of The R-Truth Game Show. You can check out the announcement below. The new episode debuts this Tuesday on the WWE Network.
Per the announcement, “#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @WWEMaverick join @RonKillings on the next episode of The #RTruthGameShow dropping THIS TUESDAY!”
Get ready.#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @WWEMaverick join @RonKillings on the next episode of The #RTruthGameShow dropping THIS TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/g4jl0HMo9H
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 2, 2020
– WWE released a full match video featuring the Prime Time Players vs. Kofi Kingston and R-Truth from Summerslam 2012. That full match video is available below.
