WWE News: Roman Reigns Meets With Sick Kid, Kevin Owens Appearing On The Bump

– Roman Reigns is featured in a new article about his visit with a sick young girl in Pemberton, Ohio recently. The article from the Sentinel-Tribune talks about Reigns’ visit with Jodie Lewis, who malabsorption and progressive conditions causing heart and liver failure. You can read about it at the link.

– As a reminder, Kevin Owens is set to appear on this week’s episode of The Bump. Owens was announced for the episode last month before the series went on a holiday hiatus.