WWE News: Roman Reigns Recognizes History Teacher During Pandemic, Grossest Match Stipulations on Playlist, Top 10 NXT Moments
December 17, 2020
– WWE and Hyundai showed a video where Roman Reigns recognizes a history teacher who traveled more than 3,000 to give his students a unique virtual teaching experience. Here’s a video of Reigns acknowledging history teacher Mike Brown.
– WWE released a video showcasing the Grossest Matches in History on WWE Playlist, which you can view below:
– Here are the Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s show:
