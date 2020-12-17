wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Recognizes History Teacher During Pandemic, Grossest Match Stipulations on Playlist, Top 10 NXT Moments

December 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns

– WWE and Hyundai showed a video where Roman Reigns recognizes a history teacher who traveled more than 3,000 to give his students a unique virtual teaching experience. Here’s a video of Reigns acknowledging history teacher Mike Brown.

– WWE released a video showcasing the Grossest Matches in History on WWE Playlist, which you can view below:

– Here are the Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s show:

