– As noted, former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez made an appearance during last night’s WWE SmackDown. Later on, she spoke to Byron Saxton in a WWE digital exclusive video, challenging Bayley to come to her on NXT.

Roxanne Perez said on her appearing on last night’s SmackDown, “I mean, Byron, everyone knows that I’m such a huge, huge fan of Bayley, so I was just so excited to come out here and have a front row seat to watch her fail miserably, which she did.”

When Saxton asked if Bayley might return the favor and visit Perez on NXT, she responded, “You know, Byron, I always thought that I was the big fan, but it seems like she’s actually mine since she wants to show up at my show and stick her nose in my business.” She continued, “So, yeah, Bayley, come on down, come back, and maybe this time around I can give you some notes on how to be a champion, since I don’t think you got it anymore.” You can view that clip below:

