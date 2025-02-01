wrestling / News

WWE News: Royal Rumble By the Numbers Video, WWE Now Previews the Royal Rumble, SmackDown Video Highlights

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Indianapolis Men's Match Image Credit: WWE

– A new WWE Royal Rumble By the Numbers video takes a deeper look at the iconic matchup:

– WWE Now previewed tonight’s Royal Rumble 2025:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:












More Trending Stories

article topics :

Royal Rumble, Smackdown, WWE, WWE Now, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading