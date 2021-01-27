wrestling
WWE News: Rumor On ‘Scary’ Finish Being Considered For Royal Rumble This Year, New Merchandise On Sale, Artem’s Dance Partner Meets Matteo
– Wrestlevotes spoke with a source in WWE that claimed there was a finish for the men’s Royal Rumble match that scares them and was under consideration.
The source stated: “There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration.”
Sorry for the lack of details here but still noteworthy IMO; had a brief conversation earlier with a source regarding the Men’s Royal Rumble match. They said quote:
“There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration” yikes.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 27, 2021
– WWE is now selling a new t-shirt for Edge, as well as an “Icons” shirt and poster for Yokozuna.
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video in which Nikki’s fiance Artem Chigvintsev introduces his Dancing with the Stars partner to their son Matteo.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Network Employees’ Reaction to Peacock Deal, Rollout on Content
- Backstage Notes on WWE Network & Peacock Deal, No Separate Tier for PPV Events, ESPN Cutting Ties
- Details on Why Raw Six-Woman Tag Match Had Multiple Finishes
- Effy Says Vince McMahon Has Been Coasting Off ‘Three Good Ideas’ For Thirty Years