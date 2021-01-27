wrestling

WWE News: Rumor On ‘Scary’ Finish Being Considered For Royal Rumble This Year, New Merchandise On Sale, Artem’s Dance Partner Meets Matteo

January 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Royal Rumble 2021

– Wrestlevotes spoke with a source in WWE that claimed there was a finish for the men’s Royal Rumble match that scares them and was under consideration.

The source stated: “There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration.

– WWE is now selling a new t-shirt for Edge, as well as an “Icons” shirt and poster for Yokozuna.

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video in which Nikki’s fiance Artem Chigvintsev introduces his Dancing with the Stars partner to their son Matteo.

