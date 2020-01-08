WWE News: Samoa Joe and The Usos Confirmed for After the Bell, Nikki Bella Vlogs on Her Engagement, Kane Reflects on Unmasking in Broken Skull Sessions Clip

– WWE announced today that Samoa Joe and The Usos will be the guests for this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell podcast. You can check out the full announcement below. The podcast will be released later this Thursday morning.

Samoa Joe and The Usos join this week’s WWE After the Bell Samoa Joe and The Usos both returned to action last week. Let’s see what they have to say about it. The trio will be this week’s guests on an all-new episode of WWE After the Bell, where they’ll lock horns with host Corey Graves for their first extended interviews since returning on last week’s Raw and SmackDown. Find out how The Usos reacted to Roman Reigns getting covered in dog food and how Samoa Joe felt about his stint on commentary while he recovered from injury. Plus, Graves shares a story about Joe pulling off a physical feat he’s never seen anybody else accomplish. After the Bell drops every Thursday; listen and subscribe here to never miss an episode

– Nikki Bella vlogged on her recently announced engagement with Artem Chigvintsev. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new clip for The Broken Skull Sessions where Steve Austin speaks to Kane about his infamous unmasking back in 2003 and what his wife thought. You can check out that clip below.