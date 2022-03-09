WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments on KCA Nomination, Drew McIntyre Audiobook, Xavier Woods on X-Play

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was nominated for the Favorite Female Sports Star for the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards. Banks commented on the news via Twitter today, which you can see below.

Sasha Banks tweeted, “We can’t be denied!! The Boss is nominated for Fav Female Sports Star at the 2022 #KCAs! Vote now at http://kidschoiceawards.com and see who wins April 9 on @Nickelodeon!”

Banks was nominated along with Candace Parker, Chloe Kim, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Simone Biles.

– The audiobook version of Drew McIntyre: My Story is now available at Amazon.com.

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods also appeared on G4’s edition of X-Play this week: