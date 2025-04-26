wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Appears on NFL Draft, Behind the Scenes Video From Stand & Deliver, More SmackDown Video Highlights
April 26, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on the NFL Draft to announce Ozzy Trapilo as a draft pick for the Chicago Bears. WWE Undisputed Champion also appeared via a video to announce the New England Patriots draft pick. You can view clips of Seth Rollins on the broadcast below:
– WWE released a behind-the-scenes clip from NXT Stand & Deliver:
– More video highlights are available for last night’s SmackDown:
