wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Showcases His Rent Free Face, Clip of Brie Bella on The Real Dirty Dancing, Johnny Knoxville on The Late Late Show

February 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

– Seth Rollins tweeted a photo of himself laughing it up at the WWE Royal Rumble from Saturday, saying it was a pic of his “rent free face.” You can check out his tweet below.

Rollins won his match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble by disqualification. However, Reigns still retained his Universal title, and he assaulted Rollins with a chair after the match.

– FOX Network released a new clip from The Real Dirty Dancing, featuring Antonio Gates and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella dancing to “Love Man” by Otis Redding. You can view that clip below:

– Royal Rumble competitor and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville appeared on The Late Late Show this week and spoke about his Rumble appearance. Below are some clips:


More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brie Bella, Johnny Knoxville, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading