WWE News: Shawn Michaels Hypes Keith Lee vs. Roderick Strong, Top 10 NXT Moments, Usos Ready For Return

January 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shawn Michaels is looking forward to seeing Keith Lee get his title shot against Roderick Strong. As previously reported, Lee will get his shot against Strong and the NXT North American Championship on January 22nd. Michaels posted to Twitter to hype up the match, as you can see below:

– Speaking of Twitter, the Usos posted to hype their return to Smackdown tomorrow, posting:

– WWE posted the following top 10 moments video from this week’s NXT:

